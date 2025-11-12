Warriors Hockey Club dominates to secure win over Neuqua Valley

Warriors Hockey Club dominates the competition in their league, leading to tonight, where we have Tuesday night hockey at the Rocket Ice Skate Rink as Warriors Hockey Club takes on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Warriors Hockey Club defeated Naperville Hockey Club on Monday, while the Wildcats fell to Oak Park River Forest last week, and hope to snap their four-game losing streak in this rivalry showdown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors Hockey Club Strike Early in the First Period

Warriors Hockey Club is battling along the boards as Jacob Morgan gets to it. He rips a shot towards goal but Wildcat goalie Elijah Jacknick makes the save.

We have another battle along the boards, but this time the Wildcats can’t clear the puck out and turn it over. As the Warriors reset, Joshua Pijanowski pulls some fancy moves and moves past two Neuqua defenders. Captain Michael Chenier slots this one into the net and Warriors Hockey Club strikes first.

Neuqua Valley looks to respond here as Tanner Mallot gets a breakaway chance. He rips a shot, but goalie Tyler Bellot shows off the glove for the save.

The blue and white go on the attack as Pijanowski connects with Logan White and he scores to extend the Warriors lead by two, closing out the first period.

Offense Comes Alive in Second Period

Warriors Hockey Club wins the faceoff, and Pijanowski delivers a nice pass to Ethan Newburg, who scores early in the second period to give the Warriors a commanding 3-0 lead.

Now it’s Pijanowski’s turn as he has a scoring chance and buries it top shelf to extend the blue and white’s lead by four.

The Warriors Hockey Club keep the momentum going as Chenier passes it to Bryan Harding. He blasts his shot towards goal, it takes a deflection and goes in bringing the score to 5-0.

Mallot gets another breakaway chance for Neuqua, and this time he capitalizes to score, and the Wildcats get on the board.

We have another battle at the boards as the blue and white come up with the puck. Chenier rips a shot to score his second goal of the game. The Warriors Hockey Club close out the second period with a 6-1 lead.

Warriors Hockey Club Dominates to Secure the Win Over Neuqua Valley

Mallot gets another breakaway to score for Neuqua, but Bellot makes a huge save to keep the blue and gold away.

The Wildcats do score another goal to make it 6-2, and now we have a battle along the boards once again. Chenier gets to it and connects with Newburg, who sends the shot, but goalie Jacknick makes a clutch save.

In the end, the Warriors Hockey Club dominated this rivalry matchup and go on to defeat the Neuqua Valley Wildcats 6-2. They move to 8-4 in the season, earning back-to-back wins, and move up to third in the standings.

