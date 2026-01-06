Warriors score New Year win over Neuqua Valley in boys hockey

Warriors score a showdown from the All Seasons ice arena, it’s a boys’ hockey game between the Neuqua Valley Wildcats and the Naperville Warriors! This is the first Wildcats versus Warriors matchup of the New Year, and coming off the winter break The Warriors have two previous wins this season over Neuqua Valley. With both teams no doubt wanting to start 2026 on the right foot, let’s jump into the action. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville hockey continues into the New Year as the Warriors score first in this showdown

Here we are with just under 11 minutes left in the first period, and it’s a battle in Neuqua Valley territory, but Wildcat Blake Braga sends it away. His teammate Ryan Geers gets a hold of the puck for a slick pass to Chaz Kralovic and a great shot at the goal. Warrior goalie Tyler Bellot makes the stop to keep it tied at zero.

Just after, Neuqua Valley’s Kralovic charges the net again, and it’s stopped by Bellot one more.

Six forty-five left in the period, and Warrior Evan Sprau passes to Logan White, who scores! The Warriors score the first goal of the night in the first period.

Just moments later, once again in Wildcat territory, and Jacob Morgan sends the puck towards the net, as it bounces off the stick of Landon Nied to secure another goal! Warriors score once again, and it’s now 2-0 with six minutes and thirty seconds left in the first period.

Neuqua Valley needs to put some pressure on the Warriors, and they have the puck by the blue and white goal. Kralovic has a stellar pass to Emerson Lyslo for a great shot. Goalie Bellot keeps the Wildcats at bay as we head into the second period.

Just after the puck drop in the second period, there’s action at the Wildcat net, with just enough room for Warriors White and Joseph Pijanowski to send the puck into the net once again! The Warriors start the second period with a score, and it’s now 3-0.

Neuqua Valley scores two goals in the last minute of play, but the Warriors claim victory overall

12 minutes left in the second period, and the Warriors don’t let up, as number ten Michael Chenier shoots and scores! This brings the Warriors’ score to a commanding 4-0 lead.

Neuqua Valley continues the fight, executing a great play here between Chris Newton, Jack Sommer,s and Tanner Mallot for a shot on goal.

With one minute left in quarter three, Wildcat Nathan Imrisek passes to Ryan Geers to get Neuqua on the board with a goal! The Wildcats kept the fight alive with another goal shortly after, but the last-minute goals still fell short, as the Warriors Hockey Club claims victory over Neuqua Valley once again with a final score of 2-4

