Waubonise Valley secures first win of the season over Stagg

Waubonsie Valley secures the home field advantage as it’s a pink out for Waubonsie Valley Football in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month as The Warriors take on the visiting Chargers of Stagg High School. The Warriors, 0-6 are looking to break their losing streak after losing to Normal West last week, while The Chargers are also looking for their first win of the season after losing to Andrew High School 56-6. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ford gets on the board and the Warriors take an early lead

At the 41-yard line in the first quarter. Waubonsie’s Nolan Alberson hands off to Abriel Epting who has the ball on the carry. He gets tackled down near the 65 by Charger Nathan Morales, good for a Warriors first down. At the 15-yard line, Alberson holds onto the ball looking for a pass, but the Warrior gets sacked by Charger Landen Moreno.

Later on, Alberson finds Chase Kolodziej for the pass, and just like that, a completion to put the Warriors near the endzone. It’s the first and goal for Waubonsie Valley. Going to the endzone is Waubonsie’s Colin Ford getting the ball. He runs a loop and dives into the endzone to put Waubonsie Valley on the board for the first touchdown of the night!

Chargers with the ball as Matt Nyblom throws a pass. Nyblom’s pass gets picked up by Josiah Griffin, which is good for a Warriors interception. The second quarter is underway, as Alberson throws a complete pass to Gavin Ali Hanlon, who runs with the ball from the 16-yard line close to the endzone, but gets pushed out of bounds by Charger Omar Ahmed. Resulting in the first and goal for the Warriors.

With 10 minutes left at 3rd and goal, Nolan Alberson cruised his way through the Chargers for a Waubonsie Valley touchdown. Snapping at the 42-yard and, Alberson makes a long pass to Colin Ford downfield, and it’s complete for his second touchdown of the night. We go into halftime with Waubonsie Valley leading 24-0 after the field goal attempt.

2 minutes into the 3rd quarter, and Alberson himself makes his way to the endzone for a touchdown. More touchdowns are on the way for Waubonsie Valley; this time from Gavin Ali Hanlon, who runs like the wind for a 51-yard touchdown. However, the extra point attempt for Waubonsie was no good.

Waubonise Valley secures first win of the season

The Chargers have the ball on the 22-yard line as Nyblom is looking for a pass, but Kyler Payne comes in, sacking the Charger with assistance from Leo Hobson. About a minute remaining in the 3rd quarter, Colin Ford has the ball and makes his way to the endzone for his third touchdown of the night.

4th quarter is on with a running clock as Ib Mustafa looks for a pass to Iaroslav Anisov of Stagg, but the ball gets picked off by Kaydyn Ullah of Waubonsie Valley, with the Warriors getting the ball back.

Waubonsie with the ball as Alberson hands off to John Hung, who makes his way to the endzone for a touchdown. In the end, Waubonsie Valley comes home with their first win of the season by shutting out Stagg 51-0.

