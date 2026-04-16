Waubonsie Valley boys water polo gets high-scoring win

Boys’ water polo is in action at Naperville North High School. The Huskies are facing off against the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley. Coming into today, the Huskies won over Hinsdale Central this past Monday, while the Warriors fell to Evanston last Saturday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Tight contest to begin the game

North gets off to a good 1-0 start. Landon Fennema adds to the score by throwing a pass through the net to extend the lead to 2-0. With Waubonsie looking to get on the board, Dan McMahon throws a pass to Dawid Kowalewicz and puts the ball in—the Warriors trail by 1 early. Husky John Riordan, with the ball in hand, fires a rocket at the net, but his goal gets denied by Lucas Adeli. With seconds remaining in the first, Charlie Bartzen passes to Waubonsie’s Dawid Kowalewicz, who makes a fast throw to the net to tie the game at 2.

Huskies take control

The second period is underway with the Huskies up by 1 point, but Waubonsie’s Arseni Branavitski throws the ball to the corner of the net, tying the game at 4. Riordan is in action once more; he gets a pass from Caden Tsao, who throws past the goalie for another Huskie goal. About 2 minutes remaining, Dom de la Guerra passes to Yassin El Touny and finds Arseni Branavitski at the goal. The Warriors now trail by 1. For the Huskies, Luke Byram passes to Riordan, makes a long pass to Aljandro Delgado, and fires the ball inside the net to extend the Huskie lead 8-6.

Warriors net comeback win

Going to the third period, Lucas Adeli goes to work right away by stopping Axel Sujewicz’s attempt at a goal. The Warriors keep on going as Bartzen throws a long pass to Dom de la Guerra in the middle of the pool. Guerra swims with the ball and shoots a cannon towards the goal. The game is now tied at 8. Then, Luke Byram throws to Huskie Benjamin Hanson, who swims with the ball, and finds Caden Tsao. Tsao attempts a goal but gets caught by Lucas Adeli, then pushes the ball into the net for a 10-9 game. The goals keep adding up with Waubonsie’s Charlie Bartzen throwing for a goal. At the beginning of the 4th, Dan McMahon gets the ball rolling to the net and fires it past the goalie for a point. It’s 12-11 Warriors, but Yassin El Touny’s fiery attempt at goal with this throw puts Waubonsie Valley up 13-11. The Warriors go at it again, with El Touny adding another goal in this game by throwing to the corner of the net. With seconds remaining on the clock, Arseni Branavitski closes out the game with a quick goal that seals the win. It was a close match for both teams, but it’s Waubonsie Valley that comes home with a 15-12 win over the Huskies.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!