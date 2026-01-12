Waubonsie Valley holds on to get the win over Naperville Central boys basketball

Waubonsie Valley holds on as it’s time for another DVC showdown as Naperville Central boys basketball hosts. After their 60-52 loss against Metea Valley earlier in the week, the Redhawks sit at 7-8 and are looking to get their first win of the new year on their home floor. Despite falling to Naperville North on Tuesday, the Warriors look to bring their winter break momentum after going 2-2 in the Hinsdale Holiday Classic. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lee and Payne strike first for the Warriors

The Waubonsie offense is looking to get things going fast as Warrior Aidan Lee finds Kyler Payne for the three-pointer. Early on, the Warriors lead 5-2.

Nate Abrahamson joins in on the scoring as Redhawk TJ Hillman finds Abrahamson cutting to the basket for the tough layup.

Later in the quarter, Warrior Kris Mporokoso attacks the basket and hits the tough layup with his left hand. Going into the second, the Warriors jump out to a 14-6 lead.

The Redhawk defense swarms Mporokoso inside the paint, forcing him to pass out to teammate Terell Horton Jr., who drills the corner three. The Warriors lead 17-8.

Nate Abrahamson has the hot hand for the Redhawks as Liam Lau sets up Abrahamson for the catch-and-shoot trey ball. The Redhawks trail 19-13.

Great effort by the Redhawk defense as they recover the loose ball as Redhawk Cooper Page brings the ball up court. Page gets past his defender and converts on the nice layup.

Nearing the ned of the second quarter, Payne keeps the play alive for the Warriors by securing the rebound. He kicks it out to Kris Mporokoso, who knocks down the deep triple. At the half, the Warriors lead 34-20.

Midway through the third, the Redhawk defense gets the steal on Kyler Payne as Redhawk TJ Hillman speeds down the court. Hillman euro steps through the Warrior defense and converts the layup for a three-point play.

Moments later, Waubonsie’s Terell Horton Jr takes the screen from Kyler Payne and passes to sharpshooter Aidan Lee in the corner for the three to extend the Warrior lead back to double digits.

Waubonsie’s Aidan Lee dishes to Kris Mporokoso into the post. Mporokoso spins away from the Redhawk defense and lays it in for a three-point play of his own. The Warriors are pulling away, extending their lead to 15.

Waubonsie Valley holds on to the lead despite Naperville Central continuing the fight

The Redhawk defense get a big defensive stop as they look to push the pace. Hillman attacks the Warrior defense as he passes to Corey Finkley in the corner, who drains the three-pointer. The Redhawks have life as they trail 44-35 at the end of the third.

Late in the fourth, the Warriors dial up a play for Kyler Payne. Payne attacks the Redhawk defense but gets blocked by Abrahamson. Payne doesn’t give up on the play as he recovers the loose ball and floats it in to get the Waubonsie lead back up to 51-40

Central’s Casey Cooperkawa secures the big offensive rebound and kicks it back out to Abrahamson, who drains the three-ball. The Redhawks trail 53-46 with less than two minutes remaining.

The Redhawks keep fighting, turning to TJ Hillman, who pulls the Redhawks closer with the deep three-point shot. Waubonsie leads 53-49 with less than 20 seconds remaining.

But Waubonsie Valley is able to knock down a free throw and hold off the late-game heroics from Naperville Central for a 54-50 victory.

