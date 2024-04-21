Wheaton Co-Op takes home the boys gymnastics conference championship

We are at Glenbard North High School for a unique Hawaiian-themed boys gymnastics conference meet. The host Panthers, along with area teams Naperville North and Naperville Central, will take the floor against six other teams, looking for top performances before sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Stas Kalabayda continues his strong season for Naperville North

We start on the Pommel Horse with Stas Kalabayda from Naperville North continuing his strong freshman campaign, and this score of 9.5 will do the trick for a second-place tie. Glenbard East’s Vaden Srey takes first place.

On the floor exercise, Tim Engman for Naperville Central puts on the moves and a front flip, which helps him score an 8.3.

His teammate Oscar Binkowski also puts on a great routine and this one pumps up his score to an 8.8.

Huskies keep pumping up their scores

Up next is Naperville North’s Jack Halama who pulls a double back handspring. That impresses the judges for an 8.9.

However, it was Jack Ongstad from the Wheaton Co-Op who stole the show on the floor with a cartwheel and double back tuck. Ongstad breaks the nine-spot getting a 9.3.

Matas Budreika is looking to help the Huskies on the Pommel Horse. He holds his form and hits the ground for an 8.6.

Then Jack Halama showcases himself on the event, breaking nine and scoring a 9.40 for a second-place finish in the event.

The host Panthers shows strong routines

Glenbard North gets a strong showing on the Horizontal Bars with Willis Zoulys as he swings his way right to an even 9.0.

Stevenson’s Thor Mace also swings into a nice routine on the bar. Once liftoff hits he does a twist and a tuck and comes in second with a 9.2 behind Lake Park’s Karl Vachlin.

To the Vault and the runway is clear for Stas Kalabayda who jumps and does a double tuck which is good enough to win the vault at 9.45.

Wheaton Co-Op shows a strong performance to the boys gymnastics conference crown

However, the Wheaton Co-Op shows why they’re the dominant force all night. Drew Berger flexes his muscles on the rings and gets an 8.7.

Then his teammate Jack Ongstad ups his attempt and gets a 9.2, which helps him take first on the rings and win the All-Around. To add even more excitement to his day, the Wheaton Co-Op takes home the boys gymnastics conference crown. Naperville North is close behind in second place with Glenbard North in third and Naperville Central fourth.

