Boys Soccer Naperville Central vs. Benet Academy 10.04.22

Benet Academy boys soccer faces Naperville Central on Senior Night where a physical matchup ends in a draw.

It’s Senior Night for Benet Academy boys soccer, but Naperville Central rolls in looking to crash the party. The battle of the birds features two teams both contending for their respective conference titles as we near the end of the regular season. Before their last game, the Redwings won 4 straight while the Redhawks have won 7 on the bounce.

First Half

We get the action started with Central’s Chase Adams making it happen. He turns a defender, dribbles down the by-line, cuts in on his favored left foot, but his shot is saved by Evan Lucas.

Central’s attacking efforts pay off as Joey LoDuca whips in a corner kick to find the head of forward Nathan Kwon. He guides the ball into the bottom corner to give the Redhawks the 1-0 lead.

The first half is all about the Redhawks as they continue to hunt for another goal. Outside back Patrick Berryman nearly has the goal of the season receiving a cross-field and striking the ball perfectly only to hit the crossbar.

Central is still looking to double its advantage near the end of the first half. After a cleared corner kick, LoDuca puts in another cross to find Kwon again who this time hits the post. The duo almost combines again, but the score remains 1-0 at halftime.

Second Half

The Redwings come out to play in the second half. Benet’s counterattack ends with Nico Picha receiving the ball at the top of the box and belting it into the net. They get the equalizer early in the second to tie the game at 1-1.

However, the Redhawks are quick to respond with a goal of their own. LoDuca receives the ball on the turn and places his shot into the bottom corner. Central retakes the lead 2-1 and tasks the Redwings with having to get an equalizer again.

But there’s no quit from the birds in black. Picha cuts into the Central defense and whips a shot on goal that’s saved by Dylan Scott, but is followed up by Jack Kuelthau to level it up with only 10 minutes left. After a physical and competitive matchup, the game ends in a 2-2 draw.

