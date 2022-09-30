Boys Soccer Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 09.27.22

Naperville North boys soccer takes on Metea Valley in a DVC battle where the Huskies hang on for the win over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a chilly Tuesday night at Metea Valley High School. The Mustangs are hosting DVC foe Naperville North Huskies. The Mustangs look to build momentum after their 1-1 tie last week at Neuqua Valley while the Huskies look for their 9th win of the season to try and keep up with their crosstown rivals Naperville Central in the standings.

First Half

Aidan McMahon goes across the midfield and finds captain Alex Barger. Barger beats out Mustang defender Josh Forden and rips a shot towards goal. Orlando Velazquez makes the save but gives up a rebound and the ball bounces towards McMahon who crushes it in the top left corner to give Naperville North boys soccer the lead 1-0 early in the first half.

Huskies looking to extend their lead in the first half on a free kick. However, Velazquez makes a huge save and his defenders clear the ball away from danger.

Throw-in for the Mustangs and Arjo Basu gets the ball back from his teammate to chip his shot. Huskie goalkeeper Reed Goss avoids a disaster as he’s able to secure the ball with his hands and prevent it from crossing the goal line.

The Mustangs get another chance late in the first half with a corner kick opportunity. Tony Cuautle takes this corner and the ball bounces to Daniel Wilkinson. He finds Adrian Gonzalez who passes it to Abel Lopez and he tries a backheel shot towards goal, but Goss extends his arm to make a clutch save for the Huskies. They take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Second Half

Mustangs have possession as Josh Forden looks for an open teammate, but Noah Radeke pounces on the turnover and finds his captain Alex Barger open. He challenges defender Cameron Leys and takes a shot, but it goes wide past the net.

The Huskies in Mustang territory once again and Jaxon Stokes has the ball. He challenges some Mustangs defenders and is able to create some space. He crosses the ball towards Barger, but puts too much on that pass and it goes wide past Barger as he was so close for the easy tap-in shot for goal.

An opportunity for the equalizer at the other end with Anthony Hildreth crossing the ball toward the box for a Mustang to get to it, but his shot goes wide of the net.

Noah Radeke takes on defenders and finds Sam Hess who blasts his shot to the top of the net and the Huskies have extended their lead to 2-0 late in the second half.

The Metea Valley Mustangs would finally get a goal late in the match as Arjo Basu finds Michael Senese and he rips his shot past the goalkeeper to trim the Huskies lead to 1. Time runs out for the Mustangs to get another goal, though, as North hangs on to win 2-1 and get its 9th win of the season.

