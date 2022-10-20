Boys Soccer Regional Semifinal East Aurora vs. Metea Valley 10.18.22

The boys soccer regional semifinal takes place at Metea Valley where the Mustangs cruise to the regional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The postseason has arrived on a chilly afternoon at Mustang Stadium in this boys soccer regional semifinal matchup between the East Aurora Tomcats and the Metea Valley Mustangs. The Mustangs look to avenge their 2-0 loss to the Tomcats in the Aurora Cup earlier this season. The winner of this one will take on the winner of West Aurora versus Neuqua Valley in the regional final on Friday.

First Half

We start the first half with a free kick chance for the Tomcats. Martins Gaytan’s shot beats goalkeeper Orlando Velasquez and the Tomcats strike first to take an early lead at 1-0.

Another free kick opportunity for the Tomcats. Samuel Camacho crosses the ball towards Gaytan as he tries to tap it in, but Velasquez hangs on to it to keep the Mustangs in the game.

The Mustangs have a corner kick and Erick Mena launches this ball towards the box and Bartosz Chmielewski gets a header to score the equalizer for the Mustangs to tie this game at 1-1. Chmielewski would add another goal three minutes later to put the Mustangs ahead 2-1.

After a Jasiel Flores goal makes it 3-1, Arjo Basu with a free kick for the Mustangs as this ball curls its way into the box and Chmielewski with another header to get a hat trick. They now lead 4-1 and we’re still in the first half.

The Mustangs would give up a penalty kick to the Tomcats. Erick Magallon takes this one and absolutely crushes this ball into the back of the net to pull the Tomcats within two goals.

Corner kick chance for the Tomcats as they look for another goal, but Magallon’s shot goes straight towards Velasquez as he makes a big save to close out the first half.

Second Half

To the second half and its Cole Hatfield’s turn to join the action as he recieves a pass from his teammate and goes down the right flank. He delivers a fantastic strike to beat the goalkeeper and score his first goal of the season. The Mustangs are firing on all cylinders and lead 5-2.

Corner kick for the Mustangs as Daniel Wilkinson crosses the ball into the box. Bartosz Chmielewski heads the ball towards Hatfield and he slots in his second goal of the night as the Mustangs lead 6-2. Could they have two hat tricks on the same night?

The Tomcats trying to show some life. Cristian Ibarra takes a shot, but Orlando Velasquez is there to make the save to maintain the Mustangs’ big lead.

The Mustangs keep up the pressure and this time Cole Hatfield pounces on the rebound and scores to secure another hat trick for Metea. Chmielewski and Hatfield both get hat tricks for the Mustangs as they cruise past the Tomcats 7-2 and will move on to the regional final.

