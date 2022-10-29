Boys Soccer Sectional Final Hinsdale Central vs. Benet Academy 10.28.22

The boys soccer sectional final takes place at Hinsdale Central where the Red Devils hang on to beat the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Dickinson Field at Hinsdale Central High School where the #3 seed Benet Academy Redwings battle the #4 seed Red Devils in the boys soccer sectional final. The Redwings defeated the Morton Mustangs in the sectional semifinal to get here while the Red Devils upset the #1 seed and conference rival Lyons Township Lions. Who will keep their postseason alive and head to the supersectional?

First Half

Corner kick for the Red Devils, Austin Szurgot crosses this ball towards the box and it finds it way towards Luca Davies. His initial shot is blocked and his second attempt goes just wide of the net.

Redwings turn and Nicholas Roe crosses the ball towards Owen McGarry, but Red Devils goalkeeper Martin Contreras punches the ball away.

Hinsdale Central on the attack and it’s Owen Peterson who gets the deflection and looks towards goal. He delivers a fantastic strike from distance that beats Evan Lucas and the Red Devils get on the board first to take a 1-0 lead. What a fantastic finish by Peterson.

Redwings looking to respond with a free kick chance. Nicholas Roe rips his shot towards goal and the ball bounces around inside the box, but none of the Redwings can tap the ball in and it gets cleared by Kevin Gottschalk of the Red Devils.

Free kick for Central with John Knott kicking the ball towards the net. The ball bounces towards Braden Henry who goes for the header, but Lucas makes the save for the Redwings. The Red Devils lead 1-0 going into halftime.

Second Half

The Redwings attacking early in the second half looking for an equalizer. Brayden Fagbemi finds an open Owen McGarry, but his shot bounces off the crossbar.

Another free kick chance for the Red Devils. Kevin Gottschalk whips this ball towards the eighteen and the ball gets to Enzo Cinque. He breaks free from a defender and takes a shot, but it goes wide past Lucas.

Peter Hepburn lobs the ball towards Nico Picha and weaves his way towards goal on the attack for the Redwings. He takes on defender Oliver Pohlenz and blasts his shot, but goalkeeper Henrique Ribeiro gets an arm on it and is able to secure the ball to protect the Red Devils’ lead.

A breakaway for Hinsdale Central and it’s Luca Davies leading the charge with plenty of space to work with. He goes all the way towards the box and crosses the ball towards Braden Henry who goes for the header, but Lucas makes a huge save. He is keeping his team in this match.

One more chance for the Redwings late in the second half. Nicholas Roe crosses the ball towards Ryan Augustyn who goes for goal, but Ribeiro gets his hands on it and Benet is unable to find the net. The Red Devils hang on to defeat the Redwings 1-0 and advance to the supersectionals. Benet’s postseason run ends, but they put in a valiant effort and have a lot to be proud of for what they accomplished this season.

