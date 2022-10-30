Boys Soccer Sectional Final Naperville North vs Naperville Central 10.29.22

It’s time for the boys soccer sectional final and it’s crosstown rivals Naperville North and Naperville Central battling it out. The Huskies are in search for their sixth consecutive plaque, while the Redhawks hope to capture their first sectional since 2015 where they beat these Huskies 1-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hawks come out aggressive

Redhawks get an early corner kick that bounces off Sean O’Reilly’s head and it goes in for the opening goal. That’s one way to start it off.

Husky Jaxon Stokes looks to respond but his kick goes wide of the net.

Although Stokes gets his redemption as he jukes out the goalie and scores to tie the game at 1.

Huskies take the lead

Now North looks for the lead and Noah Radeke comes into your frame and kicks it in. Blue and Orange take a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

Are they able to extend it? Alex Barger tries for one himself but the ball finds the hands of Redhawk goalie Dylan Scott to keep it a one goal game.

The Redhawks take that momentum with Joey LoDuca who finds Chase Adams and takes a shot from long range and it’s a goal. An unbelievable shot by Adams ties the game once again this time at 2.

Redhawks takes the lead Back

They are not finished yet. LoDuca keeps the ball himself, puts some air on that kick and it’s good. The swing of momentum gives Naperville Central the lead back 3-2.

Last chance for the Huskies but the NC defense keeps it out of the zone and that’s all she wrote. For the first time since 2015 Naperville Central walks away with a sectional title after a 3-2 win. They will take on Hinsdale Central in supersectionals on Tuesday at East Aurora.

