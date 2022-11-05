Joey LoDuca and Naperville Central boys soccer make the trip down to Hoffman Estates for the 3A State Semifinals. Their opponent is the Stevenson Patriots, a team who hasn’t lost a game all season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A Perfect Start For The RedHawks

Starting this game five minutes in. Patrick Berryman puts in a cross that finds Nathan Kwon but his point blank effort is saved by Aidan Morris.

Ten minutes later and Naperville Central has a freekick just outside of the D. Sean O’Reilly steps up and fires upper 90. An unsavable shot to put the RedHawks up 1-0.

Four minutes to play in the half. Patrick Bohan has a long throw in that bounces to Sean O’Reilly whose shot is blocked on the goal line by the hands of Burak Gulsen. That results in a penalty kick and a red card for Gulsen.

Stepping up to take the penalty is O’Reilly who slots it bottom corner giving Naperville Central a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

Central Dominates The Second Half

Two minutes into the second half and Central picks up right where they left off. O’Reilly’s shot is deflected to Joey LoDuca who smashes the ball into the back of the net. A shot with venom to put the RedHawks up by three.

Central not slowing down. Chase Adams plays a lovely pass that Nathan Kwon is on the end of and he finishes off the play tacking on a fourth for the red and white.

The RedHawks still dominating the game. Chase Adams has a freekick that he sends into the box that finds a rising Nathan Kwon but his header is pushed over by Aidan Morris.

Ten minutes to play in the game as Josh Weigel lays the ball off to Sean O’Reilly and the senior does the rest fishing off the game with a hat-trick.

Naperville Central takes down Stevenson by a score of 5-0 and the RedHawks cruise to the State Final where they will play Romeoville.

