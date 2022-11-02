Naperville Central boys soccer is looking to make it back to state for the first time in almost a decade. First, the RedHawks have to win the super sectionals against a tough Hinsdale Central team. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Red Devils Come Out Strong But Central Responds

Starting this game 13 minutes in with Hinsdale Central on the attack. Ardit Abdullais takes a shot that deflects off of Braden Henry and into the back of the net. 1-0 Red Devils early on.

Hinsdale Central looking to double that lead. Austin Szurgot puts in a corner that finds the head of Luca Davies but it’s punched over by Dylan Scott.

15 minutes to play in the half. Patrick Bohan has a long throw-in that finds Michael Cavalleri at the back post who has the easy finish tying the game up at one.

Just two minutes later and the Hawks are attacking again. Nathan Kwon plays an over the top through ball to Joey LoDuca who rounds the keeper passing the ball into a wide open net. Naperville Central up 2-1.

Centrals not finished yet. With 29 seconds left to go in the half Patrick Bohan has a freekick from midfield that bounces in the penalty area and over the head of the red devils goalie. A 50 yard shot that gives the Redhawks a 3-1 lead at halftime.

A Back And Forth Second Half

Hinsdale Central starts the second half on the front foot. Austin Szurgot has a shot from distance that hits the crossbar and the follow up shot deflects to Adondray Glashin who turns and scores. Red devils trail by one.

Not even 30 seconds later. Nathan Kwon flicks a pass off to Chase Adams who slots it into the bottom corner. 4-2 Naperville Central with 25 minutes to play.

Hinsdale Central not going away. Austin Szurgot whips in a corner and after a mad scramble it hits Adondray Glashin and the ball just barely crosses the line. Once again it’s a one goal game.

However, Naperville Central kills off the clock and with that they win the super sectional over Hinsdale Central by a score of 4-3. The RedHawks move on to the state semifinals against Stevenson.

