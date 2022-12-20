Boys Swimming Benet Academy, DeKalb vs. Naperville North 12.15.22

Naperville North boys swimming and diving hosting a tri meet with Benet Academy and the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op. Three teams meeting up in the Huskies’ pool for a competitive matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

200 Individual Medley

After Benet starts the meet off with a win in the 200 medley relay, let’s take a look at the individual version of the race with the 200 Individual Medley. Jonathan Wang from North with the early lead in lane two ahead of teammate Adrian Lam in lane five and Noah Johnson from DeKalb in lane four and Jacob Yuknis from Benet in lane six as they start with the butterfly. Wang is able to expand the lead with the breaststroke and backstroke legs, before eventually pulling away with the freestyle to take the win. Johnson in second and Lam in third. Wang also wins the 100 backstroke by a wide margin later in the meet.

100-Yard Butterfly

Now we move to the 100-yard butterfly where Jacob Gramer from DeKalb in lane four has an early lead on Jack Hanson from Benet in lane three and Jack Reif from North in lane five. It’s a tight race to the finish but in the end Gramer hangs on for the win at 54.65 seconds. Hanson in second and Reif in third. Gramer also wins the 50-yard freestyle later in the meet.

100-Yard Freestyle

Now the 100-yard freestyle where Redwing Jack Larson in lane six has a lead over Ethan Herscher from North in lane two and Mason Hofmann, another Huskie, in lane five. Larson and Herscher going neck and neck right to the wall and it’s Larson who takes the win. Herscher finishes second after winning the 200 free earlier in the night while Hofmann takes third.

100-Yard Breaststroke

The 100-yard breaststroke now. Adrian Lam from Naperville North swimming in lane two and he takes the early lead over Noah Johnson from DeKalb, and Ben Dewart and Brendan Smith from Benet. As the race concludes, Lam and Brendan Smith pull away and it’s Adrian Lam who takes the win for the Huskies. Johnson in third and Dewart in fourth place.

200 Freestyle Relay

It’s time for the 200 freestyle relay as Benet Academy looks for its second relay win of the meet. Brendan Smith starts things off for BA in lane three where he will be followed but Jake Yuknis, Jack Hansen and Jack Larson. North in lane two is right there as well with Ethan Herscher, Alvin Ng, Adrian Lam and Trenton Polk swimming for the Huskies. It’s a furious finish as we see Jack Larson win the race to the wall by a little more than a half second ahead of Polk. Another relay win for the Redwings.

500-Yard Freestyle

Not a huge field competing in the 500-yard freestyle but it is a competitive race. Max Palacios from DeKalb in lane four swimming well as Aiden Hulett from Benet keeps pace in lane three. Alvin Ng and Alec Porch from North also in the hunt. It remains tight all the way through down to the finish where Palacios takes the win, just ahead of Aiden Hulett by just two tenths of a second. Exciting race.

400 Freestyle Relay

Final race of the night is the 400 free relay as Naperville North looks to hang on to first place with the A group in lane two. Ethan Herscher starts things off for the blue and orange but Jack Hansen starts strong for Benet as the Redwings lead after the first leg. But the Huskies make up ground with Jack Reif and Jonathan Wang swimming the middle two legs with Aidan Hulett and Harlan Apple keeping pace for Benet. Alvin Ng is able to maintain the advantage for Naperville North, holding off Sam Larson from Benet to win the final relay. Naperville North boys swimming takes first place as a team as well with Benet in second place and the DeKalb/Sycamore co-op in third on a great night of swimming.