Boys Swimming Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 12.08.22

We got boys swimming as Neuqua Valley opens up its season against DVC rival Naperville North.

100-Yard Butterfly

We skip ahead in the meet to take a look at the 100-yard butterfly as it’s a close start to the race. Although, Naperville North’s Ethan Herscher ends up pulling away for the first place finish at 54.25.

100-Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 100-yard freestyle as it’s made up of mostly Neuqua swimmers. One of those Wildcats eventually wins the race in Dima Kondrashev who clocks in with a time of 50.21.

500-Yard Freestyle

We move on to the 500-yard freestyle with just four swimmers participating in this one with three Neuqua swimmers and one Huskie. Wildcat Alex Parkinson cruises to an easy victory at 4:47.04.

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Up next is the 200-yard freestyle relay and it’s a tight start to the race. However, the North relay team of Ethan Herscher, Adrian Lam, Alvin Ng, and Trenton Polk finish in first with a time of 1:31.62.

100-Yard Backstroke

Moving on to the 100-yard backstroke where it’s half Neuqua swimmers and half North swimmers. Wildcat Arun Kaura pulls away for a first place finish at 58.36.

100-Yard Breaststroke

Now we have the 100-yard breaststroke with a close start to the race. Lam is the one who comes out on top with a time of 1:01.49.

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Finally, we have the 400-yard freestyle relay where it’s tight to begin, but Neuqua’s relay team of Steffan Anderson, Christopher Cottrill, Alex Parkinson, and Dima Kondrashev end up taking first place at 3:23.16. That helps the Wildcats pick up the 99-76 victory over the Huskies.

