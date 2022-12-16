Boys Swimming Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 12.15.22

It’s time to dive into the pool for a boys swimming Eola Bowl. Waubonsie Valley travels down the road to take on DVC foe Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

200 Yard Medley Relay

Starting off the meet with the 200 yard medley relay. We only have three squads in this race but coming out on top is a group of Warriors that includes Shaun Bahl, Nathan Huynh, Tyler Bardak, and Alex Schwartz.

200 Yard Freestyle

Next up is the 200 yard freestyle. This race includes one of the DVCs top swimmers in Jaeddan Gamilla and to no surprise he wins this race with a time of 1:44.90, five seconds ahead of Keian Lam.

200 Yard IM

The 200 yard IM is our next race. All four of the swimmers are close throughout the first lap. But pulling away from the pack towards the end is Luke Martens who finishes with a time of 2:04.85.

50 Yard Freestyle

Now its time for the shortest race in the 50 yard freestyle. And we have close finish between Sam Lohman, Henri Marchand, and Alex Swartz who finishes in that order respectively.

100 Yard Butterfly

Doubling the distance for the 100 butterfly. Starting the race in front is Jaeddan Gamilla and finishing the race out in front is Gamilla who finishes with a time of 51.35.

100 Yard Freestyle

Continuing the action with the 100 freestyle. This was another close race that eventually ends with Tyler Bardak touching the wall first, .39 seconds ahead of Arpan Dhar.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Time for another relay race in the 200 yard freestyle. A group of Warriors once again dominates this race as Tyler Bardak, Luke Martens, Nathan Huynh, and Keian Lam pick up the win for Waubonsie.

100 Yard Backstroke

For our final race we flip over for the backstroke. This was a competitive one that came down to the final second. And for the third race in a row its Tyler Bardak who wins the race.

An impressive night from Bardak helps Waubonsie Valley dominate the meet as they walk out of Metea Valley with a 118-44 win.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!