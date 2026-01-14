Brother Rice hockey shuts out CCHL rival Benet Academy 2-0

Benet Academy hockey, the 2025 Blackhawk Cup Red Division runner-up, welcomes CCHL rival Brother Rice to the ice at Seven Bridges in Lisle. The two teams met up just two days earlier, with the Redwings emerging victorious by a 2-0 score. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Brother Ricestrikes first via the power play

Brother Rice looks to get the action started on the power play. Joseph Hall passes the puck to Benjamin Barone, who takes the shot and places Brother Rice up on the scoreboard with the first goal of the night.

The Crusaders look to add to their total, but Joel Koehn shuts the door with a pad save to his left to keep it a one-goal game.

In the second quarter, Benet attempts to even the score on Brother Rice but is shut down by a save from goalie William Culy, who keeps the Wings off the board.

Joel Koehn keeps the Redwings in the game

Brother Rice is keeping the Redwings on their toes; however, after a bit of a mad scramble and an onslaught of shots, Joel Koehn is able to fend off the attack and keep the puck out of the net. 23 saves in the game for Koehn.

Brother Rice showcases an impressive display of teamwork, as Johnathan Esposito passes the puck to Sophomore Ryan Kinny, who shoots and scores his first career varsity goal, putting the Crusaders in front 2-0.

William Culy shuts down the Benet attack

In the third period, the Redwings make a final push to get back in the game. Damian Chelios works hard and tracks down a loose puck, giving a pass to Joseph Ihde. But Culy shuts the door once again. 24 saves on the night for the Brother Rice netminder, and the Crusaders avenge their defeat, taking down Benet hockey by the score of 2-0.