Carsen Johnson brings NFL mentorship experience to Benet Football

As the high school football season kicks off, Benet Academy is bringing fresh energy to the field. Besides new head coach, James White, the Redwings have added defensive backs coach Carsen Johnson, who spent the summer preparing for the role alongside pro athletes and coaches. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

More than football

“You sit there for a minute, you take a deep breath, and you’re like, so I think the first day it was kind of like settling in, like, okay, this is actually like, we’re in the thick of it now,” Johnson said.

Out of a thousand applicants worldwide, Johnson was one of just 25 selected to attend the Buccaneers National Coaching Academy in Tampa Bay.

Johnson says the experience taught him more than just football: “As a 25-year-old, like a lot of these guys I’ve seen play when I was five and six and seven, and now I’m on the field with them, talking with them, having a conversation with them, not just about football, but about life and how, you know, how their path has led them to this point.”

Johnson’s own path to Tampa wasn’t exactly a straightforward one. After playing football at Galesburg High School, he attended Texas Tech and stepped away from the gridiron for several years – until he realized his true calling.

“I’m like, I want to do football,” he expressed.

A new beginning

Johnson returned to his alma mater to coach for a short stint before taking the position at Benet. In the meantime, he stumbled upon the Bucs Academy application on a whim and applied not long before the deadline. He says he was “over the moon” upon being accepted.

“To grow up watching football, to love football, and to be able to work with an organization that’s like the standard of all standards. It’s been a blessing.”

For a young coach, the lessons quickly became apparent. He watched NFL players and coaches – like seasoned quarterback Baker Mayfield and Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy – break down film and take what they learned in meetings directly onto the practice field.

Changing the culture

But the biggest takeaways Johnson brought home had little to do with the playbook.

“It’s been about culture, it’s been about family, it’s been about experiences.”

Experiences, Johnson says, that have changed the way he thinks about mentoring the next generation of athletes. Instead of simply telling players what to do…

“You have to explain why to them and give them that kind of understanding of why we’re doing something, and then they’ll kind of trust you more.”

Johnson comes to Benet with a new staff, new players, and a new lease on life as a high school coach, thanks to his time with the pros.

“We’re really big on changing the culture of Benet Academy football… Learning from these guys about how you can build that culture positively… that’s what I’m most looking forward to building with those guys back home.”

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