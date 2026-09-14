Catelyn Ziegler stands her ground for North girls tennis

Our girls’ Play of the Week brings us to the tennis courts, where Naperville North takes on Benet Academy. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Catelyn Ziegler makes some noise

In the three doubles match, Huskie Catelyn Ziegler takes the match into her own hands by making not one but two great returns, giving the point to North. Ziegler’s serious attempts at the net culminate in our NSW Play of the Week.

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