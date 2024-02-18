Chambers brothers help DePaul Prep boys basketball take down Benet in the regular season finale

Benet Academy boys basketball hosts red-hot DePaul College Prep who holds a 28-2 record on a fitting season finale Friday night. Both teams were on top of their respective conferences this season, and hope to ride a big win into the post season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

PJ Chambers gets DePaul Prep off to a quick start

DePaul wastes no time getting to work as Rob Walls finds PJ Chambers in the corner as he knocks down a three on the opening possession for DePaul.

Benet looks to its stars as Gabe Sularski works his defender, draws a double team as he finds Colin Stack for a 3-pointer which cuts the DePaul lead to 8-7.

Rashaun Porter gets his own rebound and tries to follow it up at the rim, but Stack denies him with the left handed swat. First quarter ends with DePaul up 11-10.

Early in the second quarter, it’s AJ Chambers who finishes a tough shot between two defenders to kickstart the Rams’ offense. 15-11 DePaul.

A few plays later, AJ drives again but he finds his brother PJ in the corner who hits another three pointer to take a 20-11 lead over the Redwings.

The Rams start to roll as Jaylan Mcelroy drives in and finds Walls in the corner who knocks down the wide open shot, 25-13 DePaul. The Rams lead 29-18 at the break.

The Redwings battle in the second half

Benet looks to get pushing in the second half as Blake Fagbemi finds the cutting Daniel Pauliukonis with the sweet dish. That cuts the DePaul lead to just 9 points at 36-27.

A couple minutes later, Jayden Wright pushes the ball up the court as he finds Gabe Sularski who hits the tough jumper in the lane as the Redwings are not going down quietly.

Late in the fourth, AJ Chambers gets a screen from Walls and turns the corner, finishing through the contact for an and-1. Chambers converts on the free throw to put the Rams back up by 15.

In the fourth quarter it’s PJ Chambers once again as he blows by his defender to keep the lead at 16. He ends with 19 points as DePaul Prep takes down Benet boys basketball 49-35. The Redwings enter the East Aurora sectional as the number four seed and face Plainfield East in the regional semis.