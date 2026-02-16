Chanel Edwards heads back to state while Lockport wins the Hinsdale girls bowling sectional

It’s that time of the year for another girls’ bowling sectional meet, where teams like Lockport, Stagg, Richards, Morgan Park, and many others travel to the Woodridge Bowlero to qualify for state. Chanel Edwards and Aniya Emerson from Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central bowlers Maddie Davila and Alice Cecil come in seeking a qualifying spot as individuals. Let’s roll! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Edwards and Emerson start strong for Neuqua

In game four, Chanel Edwards looks to make Wildcat history with a second consecutive trip to the state meet. She picks up the spare as she stays near the top five individuals.

Her teammate, Aniya Emerson, follows suit to start her afternoon, completing the spare attempt, finishing game four with a score of 183.

Lockport and Evergreen Park dominate most of the team action, sitting in the top two spots following the morning session.

Redhawk Maddie Davila looks for the first strike of game four for Central; however, she is also one pin shy of the strike. Davila completes the spare attempt, finishing game four with a score of 143

Central teammate Alice Cecil seems to understand the lanes as she completes the strike attempt for the Redhawks, as she seeks a qualifying spot, finishing game four with a score of 189.

Ulyssa Garcia steals the show with a near-perfect game

Ulyssa Garcia from Richards works her way towards a 300 as she picks up strike after strike, setting the tone for her team in game four as she works closer towards that perfect game.

On the final frame of game four, she comes up just short of the 300. She would be the top bowler of game four, finishing with a 279, also securing the individual championship with an overall score of 1399. Garcia’s throws help Richards jump into second place, eventually securing a team spot at state.

Davila and Cecil look to match Garcia’s energy in game five as they secure back-to-back strikes, seeking to qualify for state individual spots. Cecil finishes in the top 30 overall with a 1033, but that’s about 100 pins shy of the state cut line. Davila ends a great career with a series of 844.

Emerson looks for a strike of her own in game five but comes up a couple of pins shy. No worries as she cleans it up for another spare attempt, securing more points to her overall score.

Chanel Edwards is heading back to state for a second straight year

Chanel Edwards finishes the fifth game out strong as she closes it out with strikes on the final frame, finishing with an 1175. That lands the Wildcats in the top four overall, sending the senior back to state for a second straight season. A historic achievement for the Neuqua program.

Emerson wants to go down swinging as she swings a strike down the lane in game six, finishing her high school career on a high note with an overall score of 977 in her final match.

Lockport wins the sectional team title

Lockport is the overall team champion, finishing with 5497, led by individual runner-up Brooke Stroud and Alyvia Matiasek, who finishes in the top ten. Richards is second, finishing with a team total of 5365. Evergreen Park takes third, and Stagg secures the fourth and final state spot, holding off Morgan Park. The state tournament wraps up the season next Friday and Saturday.