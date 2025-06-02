Charlie Benesh becomes winningest pitcher in Metea Valley softball history

Metea Valley softball took on East Aurora in the Regional Quarterfinals, where Charlie Benesh needed one more win to become the winningest pitcher ever for Metea Valley softball. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Charlie Benesh throws 8 strikeouts across just four innings for Metea Valley Softball

Benesh was unanimously selected to 1st team All-DVC, and she shows why in this playoff game. The Mustang ace records eight strikeouts as the Mustangs easily defeat the Tomcats 17-1 in just four innings! Benesh becomes the Mustang All-time win leader with 32 across her career!

East Aurora recorded just one hit, which came in the final inning. A great way for Benesh to end her time with Metea softball!

