We’ll head to Neuqua Valley for our Boys Play of The Week, where Charlie Drohan scores underwater for Waubonsie water polo. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Charlie Drohan scores underwater for a crazy goal

After a shot pinballs off the crossbar, Drohan is quick to secure the second chance opportunity. He gets smothered and pulled underwater but that won’t stop the Warrior! The senior somehow flicks one past the goalie with no eyes on the goal. Let’s slow this one down for another look.

Beautiful composure from the Warrior. Waubonsie Valley pulled away for a 12-7 win thanks to six goals from Drohan!

