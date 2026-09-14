Charlie Larson hauls in game-winning touchdown for Metea Valley

We head to Neuqua Valley, where the visiting Metea Valley Mustangs are on a mission to complete what no other Metea team has done: beating the Wildcats on the gridiron for the first time. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Charlie Larson secures historic touchdown

Trailing by two with ten seconds left in the game, Metea quarterback Iggy Amorrortu targets his go-to man, Charlie Larson, in the end zone, who makes the catch in the corner for the game-winning touchdown. Amorrortu plus Larson have been a winning equation for the black and gold, who earn their first win on the football field over the Wildcats, and our boys’ Play of the Week. How bout them Mustangs?

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