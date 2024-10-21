Chase Adams quickly rises the ranks from state champion to professional soccer player

The 2022 boys soccer season was a dream come true for then Naperville Central freshman Chase Adams. Coached by his father, Troy and playing alongside his older brother Carter, Chase helped lead the Redhawks to the first state championship in school history, while being named the Illinois Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year and a United Soccer Coaches All-American after tallying 22 goals and 19 assists. An unforgettable season for the whole Adams family. This Where Are They Now segment is presented by Grow Sports Psychology.

“The joy of winning a championship with your kids and being able to go out and give them a hug on the field at that last game is something I think most coaches would love to be able to experience,” said Chase’s father, Troy Adams.

However that memorable fall was almost a missed connection for the Redhawk soccer program. Following an impressive youth soccer career, Chase nearly joined the Columbus Crew training academy before the start of his freshman year. But the team was unable to find a host family, so Chase spent his first semester as a freshman at Naperville Central before making the move to Ohio.

Chase Adams pursues the chance of a lifetime

“He’s always loved soccer. And he had an opportunity through the Olympic development program in Illinois to be able to go to a couple tournaments where they had some scouts from MLS teams and the Columbus Crew happened to be one of them,” said Troy Adams. “We went on a couple of different tours, it was a good fit. We thought that they did a good job of balancing soccer life and academics.”

It was not easy for the family see Chase move six hours away at such a young age, but Coach Adams and his wife knew it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

“You always regret the things you didn’t do. You don’t regret the things you do. And when originally we sent him out in January, we said, okay, it’s six months. Let’s see how these first six months go. And if it’s great, then he can sign back up. And if it’s not great, he comes back home. And he’s had an experience that very few players have had and very few people have had,” said Troy Adams. “And those are what life are about, is those experiences that allow you to grow as a person.”

Despite the incredible opportunity in front of him, it was not easy for Chase to turn down another shot at a state championship alongside his dad and big brother.

“Once high school season start rolling back around, I was like, oh, I really miss it. I’d be lying if I didn’t think about, like, going back and wanting to play one more season with my brother and my dad and win another state title, said Chase. “But I also realized that, not that I’d grown past it. But where I was now is where I was meant to be. Especially with what was going on with the opportunities I was given and obviously leading to where I am now with the second team and training with the first team a few times, it’s obviously paid off.”

Putting in the work on the field and off

Over the next year, the Naperville native developed his game at the Crew Training Academy. His days jam packed with training and practice in the early mornings before starting seven hours online coursework that lasts well into the evening.

Quote from Chase about a typical day for the text article only? YES

The hard work paid off when in early August of 2024, Chase Adams officially became a professional soccer player by signing a contract with the Columbus Crew 2 of the MLS NEXT league, the feeder program into the MLS, just one level below the first team Crew roster.

“I’d say on the field, the biggest adjustment is just how fast people play the minds and how quick they’re able to tell. And the clean ability of the first touch passes, everything is exactly where you want it,” said Chase Adams. “It’s those fine, very small details that makes the biggest difference.”

From the Redhawks to a professional contract in two short years

Despite the challenging adjustments both on the field and off, Adams has thrived playing as a forward with the Crew 2, leading the team in goals and being named an MLS NEXT All-Star over the summer.

With a state championship and a blossoming professional career under his belt, Chase Adams has already achieved a great deal on the soccer pitch, but there are still major destinations remaining on the journey for the 16-year old.

“Personally, my next big goal is to make my debut for the first team. And, well, I think that my first, my next goal is to win a championship with Columbus Crew 2 this postseason. But my next big goal would be to make my debut and then sign that MLS contract. Those are my next two big goals. And then I’m looking way ahead five years, maybe six years potentially going to Europe and playing there,” said Chase Adams.

Regardless of where Chase’s professional soccer career takes him, he has already completed one of his biggest lifelong dreams.

“It’s funny when he was talking with some of the Crew people, they’re like, oh, signing a contract must be a dream come true. He goes, for most of my life, it was being a Redhawk soccer player,” said Troy Adams.

For Naperville Sports Weekly, I’m Justin Cornwell.