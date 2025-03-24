Chloe Birch scores a fiery free kick for Metea Valley

Only a couple of games into the girls soccer season and Chloe Birch scores a screamer from outside the box for Metea Valley. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Chloe Birch bends it around the wall and into the side netting for Metea Valley girls soccer

The Mustangs hosted Benet, and Birch has a free kick from a dangerous position outside the box. She fires a low right-footed shot past the Redwing wall and into the side netting! It’s a perfect strike and we’ll slow it down for another look.

The goalie had no chance as Metea Valley would add on two more goals and win 3-0.

