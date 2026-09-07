Claire Weathers propels Benet to victory

With the girls’ volleyball season still in the early going, Benet Academy hits the road to Metea Valley and takes on the Mustangs. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Claire Weathers propels Benet with dig

In the final stages of the second set, the Mustangs serve over. However, with the ball sailing out of play, the Redwings scramble to keep the rally alive. With only one hit left, Claire Weathers’s dig leaves little room for the Mustang defense to respond. From there, the Redwings would take the matchup in two sets. What a way to pull through for this week’s NSW Play of the Week.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.