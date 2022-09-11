Clare Lopatka Showing Quick Reflexes

We look at tennis for this Play of the Week with Benet Academy versus Naperville North with Clare Lopatka showing great reflexes. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

A top tier non-conference matchup on the St. Scholastica courts on a warm Wednesday afternoon sees Naperville North girls tennis visiting Benet Academy.

Brooke Coffman unleashes a rocket down the line, but Clare Lopatka somehow tracks it down and flips her return over Gabby’s Lee head. The ball bounces inbounds for an incredible point. That forehand from Coffman looked like it would be too much to handle, but Lopatka was ready for it.

The Huskies leading in the tiebreaker. Delaney serving to Lee, who sends one right back. Then Brooke Coffman steps in and pops a backhand down the middle. Nobody can get to the ball in time and Naperville North hangs on for the impressive two-set victory in entertaining fashion. The Huskies take the team win as well 5-2.

