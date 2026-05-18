Clarinda Jin finishes Freshman season undefeated

The girls’ state badminton championship is here! Hosted by DeKalb High School, the DVC is well represented on day two. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Clarinda Jin stays undefeated

Stealing the spotlight is Neuqua Valley’s Clarinda Jin. Not only did the freshman phenom win the state singles title, but she also completed her freshman year undefeated. It’s a rare feat that is crowned as the NSW play of the week.

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