Cole Arl leads Naperville North football to a win over Metea Valley

Cole Arl ran for three touchdowns against Metea Valley, as the Huskies picked up the 30-7 win over the Mustangs.

After suffering a narrow defeat to their rival Naperville Central in the Crosstown Classic, Naperville North is back on their home turf with a matchup against the Metea Valley Mustangs. Last season, the Huskies came out on top with an impressive 59-14 victory.

Naperville North strikes first through the ground attack

We’ll start midway through the second quarter with North in possession. Jacob Bell gives to Cole Arl and he bursts through the middle. He reaches the secondary and is shoved out of bounds at the Mustangs’ 35-yard line.

Later on in the drive, the Huskies are on the goal line. Arl gets another carry and squeezes through the line of scrimmage for the score. After a failed extra point, North is up 6-0 with just under five minutes left in the half.

After a good punt by Luke Williams, Metea Valley is backed up in their own endzone. Oscar Rivera tries to give his team a little breathing room but he coughs up the football. There’s a large scrum for possession and both sides think they have it. After some time, the refs signal that North has recovered it and they take over inside the 5-yard line with under two minutes left in the second quarter.

Cole Arl squeezes in for the score

Soon after that, Arl corrals a low snap off of the turf, evades a couple of defenders in the backfield, and finds the endzone once again. The Huskies go up 13-0 just before the halftime break.

Fast-forward to the second half, North is back in possession and Arl is on the run again. He slices through the middle and then cuts back to the sideline and crosses the plain for the third time in the game. That score gives North a 20-0 lead with nine minutes to play in the third quarter.

North continues to tack on the points

Just minutes later, Jacob Bell throws a screen pass to Brock Pettaway who quickly side-steps a defender after the catch, and he’s off to the races. Pettaway outruns most of the Mustangs, catches a key block from Austin Campbell, and then steps into the endzone. The Huskies extend their lead to 27-0 with 7 minutes remaining in the third.

Metea Valley score late

Late in the third, the Mustangs are looking for their first points of the game, Lucas Van Vlerah steps up in the pocket, rolls out, throws it on the run to Christian Lee and he’ll puts Metea on the board. The Mustangs avoid the shutout but Naperville North finishes the night with a 30-7 victory, putting them at 4-3 on the season.

