Daniel Quinlan Showing His Physicality

For the Play of the Week, we check out hockey with Daniel Quinlan displaying his physicality.

The Benet Academy Redwings and the Providence Catholic Celtics open up the first game of the 2022 Chicago Blackhawks Rivalry Series. Benet Academy hockey enters the night at 5-3-1 while Providence sits just ahead of them at 7-4-1. The Celtics took down the Redwings 2-0 just one week ago at the Governor’s Cup.

Providence looking for a scoring chance, but look out! Daniel Quinlan comes up with a huge hit. Watch him again send his opponent flying to the ice. What a play that was.

Benet, now in desperation mode, trying to even the game at 3. Captain Cole Rosenthal’s shot gets denied and that’s followed by a Jeremey DeWilkens shot which is saved again. The Redwings would create a couple more chances, but come up just short and fall to Providence.

