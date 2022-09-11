On this Play of the Week, we got more football as Naperville North faces St. Mary’s from Michigan with Danny Eloe gashing the defense. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Naperville North Huskies hit the gridiron Saturday afternoon to take on out-of-state St. Mary’s making the trip from Michigan here to Naperville. The Huskies come in looking to continue their undefeated record.

The running back takes the handoff from Aidan Gray, bursts through the hole, shakes off a defender, and then shows off his track speed taking this one all the way to the end zone for a house call. This terrific run was a part of a three-touchdown day for Eloe. What a play that was.

Danny Eloe wraps up the victory for North finding the end zone once again by cutting up field and fighting to get over the goal line for his third score of the day. Naperville North earns itself the weekend win beating St. Mary’s comfortably 40-13.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

