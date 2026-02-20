Danyella Mporokoso breaks Waubonsie scoring record in regional championship win

Welcome back to some more girls’ basketball playoff action! Waubonsie Valley hosts the visiting Plainfield North Tigers. The Tigers come into the contest after defeating Oswego and seek a similar result tonight on the road. Waubonsie comes off a dominant playoff victory over West Aurora and looks to repeat the result with another regional championship on the line. For the Warriors, Danyella Mporokoso has her eyes on Ashley Luke’s scoring record of 2,885 as she is one point away from breaking it. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Mporokoso moves up the record books

Plainfield North looks for the early score, but it’s no good. The Warriors get on the rebound attempt, and it’s Syncere Williams taking the Tigers coast-to-coast for the opening points of the game.

The Tigers look for a bucket of their own, as Isabella Koldoff locates Kaitlyn Sedillo for a three-pointer, and it’s good. North is on the board and trails by two.

On the next play, it’s Danyella Mporokoso who works her way to the top of the key for the three-pointer and drains her 2,888th career point. She is the new Waubonsie record holder and surpasses Ashley Luke for 14th on the IHSA all-time career points list.

The Warriors look to keep the offense in flow as Mporokoso locates a wide-open Maya Pereda in the corner for three, and it’s good as Waubonsie holds an 11-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors build on their momentum

Opening the second quarter, Mporokoso looks to add more points to the new record, securing two points at the free throw line and another two points on the midrange jumper, extending the Warrior lead.

North gets back on offense, but the shot attempt is no good, and it’s another Warrior rebound. Mporokoso takes on the Tiger defense before getting beyond the arc and knocks down yet another three-pointer. She now chases Ambranette Storr’s scoring total, sitting at 2,913 points. The green and gold lead 19-3 midway through the second quarter.

Plainfield looks for some offense to stop the Warrior scoring run and gets it, as Isabella Garcia connects with Khamiaya Larry for the Tigers’ opening points of the second quarter, looking to turn the game around.

With the second quarter winding down, the Warriors look to add points before the break, as Mporokoso makes a nice pass to Pereda to beat the buzzer, and the shot is good! Waubonsie holds a commanding 35-14 lead going into halftime.

Waubonsie runs away with the victory

This one would be all Waubonsie as Garcia locates Taylnn Heard for the dagger layup to open up the second half. Waubonsie defeats Plainfield North 71-49 to become the regional champions for a fifth consecutive season. Congratulations to Danyella Mporokoso on a record-breaking night! She surpasses Ashley Luke and Ambranette Storr’s career point totals, finishing her night with 31 points and 2,916 career points, which is now 13th all-time. The Warriors advance to take on Naperville Central in the sectional semi-finals.

