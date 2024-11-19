DeShaun Williams reels in a one-handed 50-yard touchdown reception for Naperville Central

We’re at Lyons Township for our Boys Play of The Week as DeShaun Williams and Naperville Central take on the Lions in the IHSA Quarterfinals. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

DeShaun Williams scores on one-handed touchdown for Naperville Central

On Central’s opening drive, QB Sebastian Hayes drops back to pass and looks downfield to Williams. The senior receiver juggles the ball with one hand, and reels it in while running into the endzone! It’s a great catch and start to the game for the Redhawks, let’s take another look at the play

The Indiana State commit shows off his hands and concentration. Williams would also go on to score the next Redhawk touchdown.

