Dominic Krzeczkowski with a powerful spike

For the Play of the Week, it's Dominic Krzeczkowski being a force at the net.

Boys volleyball has begun at Benet Academy as the Redwings open up their season at home against the Glenbard South Raiders.

Thomas Galbraith sets him up and Dominic Krzeczkowski rises for the powerful spike that ends up bouncing to the stands. What an impressive kill by the 6’8″ junior. Good luck digging that ball.

Despite the Benet rally, though, the Raiders are able to hang on as Mike Hines sets it to Zima for a nice tip. They go on to win the third set 25-20 and get their second victory of the season spoiling the Redwings’ season opener.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

