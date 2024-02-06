Downers Grove Co-Op adds another girl’s gymnastics sectional to the trophy case

Girls gymnastics has hit the sectional week as all of our area teams have individuals looking to punch their ticket to state. However, the regional champions Lyons Township, Lincoln Way, Oswego Co-Op, and defending state champs, the Downers Grove Co-Op, stand in their way with plenty more gymnasts looking for their best performances. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

To the vault, we go with Naperville Central’s Harley Sambrooks doing a round-off half and landing with an 8.2 score. A strong performance but it’s not enough for state and Sambrooks season comes to an end.

Genevieve Herion wows everyone on the vault

Genevieve Herion from the Downers Grove Co-Op comes down the runway, does a front tuck back handspring pike, and sticks a spot on landing for a 9.7. What a performance!

Valley Co-Op’s Hailey Mitchell takes part after making sectionals in the all-around at regionals so here she is on the parallel bars, but an 8.2 is not enough to make the top five, and her outstanding high school gymnastics career comes to an end.

Ava Sullivan from the Oswego Co-Op takes part in the bars and ends the routine with a strong tuck that gets her a 9.3 and second-place finish. Edith Condon from the Downers Co-Op takes first place with a 9.45. Sullivan also finishes in second on the floor and the balance beam. Sullivan’s teammate Sam Phillip wins the floor exercise and takes second on the vault.

Xara Gin from the Valley, who qualified as an at-large selection, tests out her balance on the beam. She scores a 7.8 on this attempt to wrap up another great high school career.

Staying on the beam with Edith Condon who maintains a good balance, and this performance helps her to a first-place finish at 9.4.

Now we hit the floor as Naperville North gymnast Erin Arnold pulls a twist and some tucks for her routine. She gets an 8.42 score but she will have to wait to see if she can sneak into state as an at large.

Lucia Caruso with a shot for state on the floor

To Lucia Caruso from the Valley Co-Op, who is hoping for a spot at state competing in the floor exercise. This front tuck with a couple of flips helps her to a solid 9.05. That just misses the top five but she is still hopeful to compete next weekend as an at large after a strong performance.

Nine is a good number for those on the floor, and Anya Patel from Hinsdale South is no exception, scoring a 9.17 to take fourth place.

Downers Grove Co-Op secures another girls gymnastics sectional

Then Genevieve Herion continues to her strong night, pulling a double back tuck that lands her a 9.32. She takes third in the floor exercise and finishes with the top all around performance in the sectional. That also helps the Downers Grove Co-Op take home another sectional plaque to add to the trophy case. Oswego finishes in second place as a team.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!