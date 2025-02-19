Downers Grove North erases first quarter deficit against Neuqua in the Girls Basketball Regional Semis

Playoff girls basketball is now in session, and tonight’s Regional Semi features the Neuqua Valley Wildcats taking on the Downers Grove North Trojans at Plainfield North. The Wildcats enter off a two-game losing streak and a 10-21 record. The Trojans are 20-9 after defeating Leyden and have won six of their last seven. Tonight’s winner will face Plainfield North in the Regional Final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nalia Clifford connects at the buzzer from across half-court for Neuqua Valley

About three and a half minutes into the first, intense playoff defense doesn’t allow any easy points for both teams until Wildcat, Nalia Clifford knocks a trey-ball

The Trojans break through on the scoreboard, as Adysen Fanta cuts baseline and lays it in for the easy two points.

The Trojans look to keep the scoring attack going as Thulin puts a move on Clifford and knocks down the three-pointer. The Trojans lead 6-3.

The Wildcats respond with offense of their own as Olivia Beaman knocks down the nice jump shot.

With 2.5 seconds left to go in the first, Clifford, on the inbound, throws up a prayer, and the bank is open! She sinks the halfcourt shot to put Neuqua up 8-7 after one!

Downers Grove North outscores Neuqua girls basketball 9-1 in the second

The first few minutes of the second quarter show similarities to the first, as intense keeps the score low. Thulin gets the action going with this jumper through the contact for two! She would head to the line for a free throw.

The Trojans feed Elizabeth Murphy as she works the Wildcat defender in the post, knocking down the easy two points. Downers North outscores Neuqua 9-1 in the second quarter to lead 16-9 at half.

Downers Grove North girls basketball begins to pull away from Neuqua

About three minutes into the third, Fanta heads to the left block and converts from down low. Then, moments later Urja Shah pickpockets the Wildcats, and Fanta gives her team four quick points. The Trojans lead 24 to 11.

The Wildcats play some pick and roll as Clifford takes the Trojan defenders to the paint, and she finishes with the score

Off the inbound, the Wildcats look to feed off Clifford as she knocks down a corner three-pointer. DGN leads 29-16 with two minutes left in the third.

The Wildcats put on the press, but the Trojans dismantled it quickly, finding Murphy on the block for two points. The Trojans lead 31-18.

Trojans move on to face Plainfield North in the IHSA Girls Basketball Regional Finals

Into the fourth, Clifford sizes up her defender before taking her to the paint for two. Neuqua still trails by 16.

Michayla Stone gets the rock in the post as she knocks down the fadeaway jumper.

The Trojans offense proves to be too much for the Wildcats, as they break the press and Shah scores down low.

DGN outscores Neuqua 29-10 between the second and third quarter, and Fanta hits the daggers this three-pointer! The Trojans take down the Wildcats 49 to 25 and move on to play Plainfield North in the Regional Final!