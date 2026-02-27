Downers Grove South beats Metea Valley in battle of the Mustangs

Tonight, it’s a regional semifinals battle of the Mustangs as the 12-seeded Metea Valley Mustangs face the Downers Grove South Mustangs. Metea is fresh off a dominating win in their regular season finale vs. Proviso East, while Downers South comes in looking to get back on track after a loss to Lyons Township to conclude their season. The fans traveled well for this neutral-site matchup, so let’s get this race underway! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s back and forth early

Metea Valley sets the tone early, adding this midrange jumper from Sincere Williams to lead 4-0 with over 6 and a half minutes remaining.

The white and blue get their first points of the game off a quick floater from Adam Flowers with over 4 minutes left in the first quarter.

After a pair of made free throws from Flowers that tied the game, it’s Flowers again driving through traffic for the up and in. Downers South takes its first lead of the game, 6-4, with 2 and a half minutes left to go.

Later in the quarter, it’s still a back-and-forth game. Metea Valley’s Koi Young finds Manny Miller at the top of the key for the 3-point score. Metea Valley trails 13-10 going into the second quarter.

The back and forth action continues

The black and yellow keep the points coming. Tre Watkins and Manny Miller work the ball around to Marcus Brewell, who knocks down the jumper and cuts the lead down to one.

Downers South finds an answer in senior power forward Linus Kasperiunas, with a 3-pointer that builds on their lead. This game continues to be a chess match.

With a tie game again, Metea Valley clamps down on defense. Watkins swats down this shot attempt that leads to Miller going the other way and making this bucket. Metea Valley leads by 2 with under 3 minutes until halftime.

After exchanging baskets, Watkins nails this triple to tie the game once again as time expires. This brings the score to 27-27 after 2 quarters of play.

DGS takes the lead late

Downers Grove South senior Sean Day breaks the tie, grabbing the offensive rebound and putting up a fadeaway 2.

A few possessions later, Downers South looks to score in the paint, but stout defense for Metea leads to Tre Watkins making a splash with this slam dunk. The black and yellow lead halfway through the quarter, 33-29.

A minute later, Day rushes towards the hoop and draws contact. The bucket is good, and Day would go on to make both free throws, taking the lead away once again. Downers Grove South leads 46-40 entering the fourth quarter.

Downers South pulls away with the win

With Metea trailing, Koi Young bounces a pass over to CJ Jordan, who keeps Metea within reach with a bucket from a tough angle off the high glass.

However, it was all Downers Grove South from here, as this inbound pass from Day gets to Erik Vagonis for the game-sealing 2 points.

Downers Grove South wins 60-51, and will advance to play Yorkville in the regional finals on Friday night.

