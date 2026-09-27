Dylan Healy gives Naperville North boys soccer a late win over Waubonsie

It’s a clear evening on the pitch at Waubonsie Valley, as the green and gold take on Naperville North boys soccer. This match is taking place on the football field on the new turf while the soccer field is under construction. The Huskies are looking to continue their winning momentum and remain undefeated in DVC conference play, while the Warriors hope to build on last week’s thrilling last-second tie against Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams trade early opportunities

The dogs look to strike first. Off the throw-in from Carter Joseph, Luc Schwanebeck gets a hold of the ball and goes for the strike, but the shot sails wide.

A few minutes later, Waubonsie is trying to break the ice off the scoreboard. Warrior Lucas Garcia steps right up for the corner, teammate Evan Wojtowich

finds the ball in traffic and powers up for the header, but it flies over the top crossbar. We’re still scoreless.

The orange and blue have another chance to get the first tally of the match. Dylan Healy passes to Frank Morris, Morris chips it back to Healy, who gets

Alec Schwanebeck involved, Leo Palacios then picks it up and goes for the shot, but it’s caught by Waubonsie’s keeper Nolan Watt, who makes a great stop! We head into halftime with the match still scoreless.

Now in the second half, the Huskies try to start fresh with a free kick from Dylan Healy. Teammate Alec Schwanebeck gets the header in the middle of the crossfire, but Nolan Watt’s quick hands get the stop.

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. The dogs are on the move. Will Boniface picks it up the ball off a deflected pass from Waubonsie’s Rihaan Gupta.

Dylan Healy strikes to put the Huskies in front

Boniface taps the ball to Dylan Healy; he goes for the long strike and sends it through. The Huskies are on the board first, up 1-0 with time dwindling.

As game time runs out, Waubonsie’s Benas Ramonas has one last chance to put the Warriors on the board. The ball sails wide left, and North goalie Ziden Elganzouri catches it for the stop.

Naperville North lands on top, defeating the Warriors 1-0. The Huskies improve to 3-0 in DVC play with the postseason on the horizon.

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