Ed Stasys ignites Benet Academy basketball with a put back slam

Ed Stasys perfectly times a putback slam to help Benet boys basketball take down West Aurora in the regional championship. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

With Benet Academy boys basketball battling for another regional championship against West Aurora, junior big man Ed Stasys set the tone in the opening minutes of the game. After Ryan Walsh’s three-point attempt is off the mark, Stasys pounces for the monster putback slam.

West Aurora needed a timeout, but the Redwings rolled from there as Ed Stasys brought the fans to their feet. Benet eventually took home the regional title while Stasys made the NSW Play of the Week choice, a slam dunk.

