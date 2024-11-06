Edwardsville boys soccer heads to State after beating Naperville Central on penalties

Edwardsville boys soccer and Naperville Central are among the final eight teams in Class 3A. With a spot at State on the line, the two meet in a Super-Sectional at Bloomington High School. Both teams last made it this far in 2022, when the Tigers lost to Romeoville in this Round, while the Redhawks beat Romeoville in the State Finals. Both teams are among the state’s best programs, with 11 combined state trophies between the two coaches. The Winner plays Lane in the State Semis on Friday night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Parker McMillian puts Edwardsville soccer ahead of Naperville Central

Under two minutes in, the Tigers throw the ball towards the final third. Majd Hamad puts the ball across the box, and Henry Vivan’s first-time shot is saved. Parker McMillan scores off the rebound! It’s a great start for Edwardsville.

After the goal, Central applies most of the pressure in the first half. First, Ryan Gervase throws it in, and it’s flicked on by Eli Jarrell, but into the hands of Edwardsville goalie, Colin Schlechte.

Halfway through the first, it’s a similar look for the Redhawks but on the other sideline. Jarrell’s header gets to Nathan Laird, who can’t connect on the bicycle kick.

Central keeps working on the offensive end of the field. The ball is pinned around multiple heads before Jarrell tries to go around a Tiger, but gets bumped and can’t get back to the ball in time for a shot.

With under three minutes left in the first, Edwardsville sends a free kick into the box, where the referee calls a penalty! The Redhawks look confused and watch this play again at your own will. Ben Leardi steps to the spot for the Tigers, and he converts with a great kick. At half, Edwardsville leads Naperville Central 2-0.

Naperville Central fights back in the IHSA Super-Sectional

Just moments into the second, Gervase boxes out a Tiger defender, and it looks like a goal kick will be given, but 10 seconds after the play, the referee calls a penalty. The officials discuss the play, and it still looks like a penalty will be given, however after a minute, it’s ruled a goal kick.

Hungry for a goal, the Redhawk offense gets to work on the build-up. Derek Williamson plays it to Jarrell, who places a perfectly weighted through ball to Nolan Ewanic. The senior midfielder scores while getting taken out by the goalie! Central trails 2-1 with 35 minutes left.

The Redhawks keep getting chances on throw-ins, this time it’s flicked on by Conor White and into the hands of the goalie.

Jarrell picks up possession in midfield and lays it off to Laird. The Redhawk runs from the left, cuts inside, and riffles a banger into the bottom left corner! He shushes the goalie, and the Redhawks have tied the game at two!

The Redhawks go down a man and the Tigers create multiple chances

Moments later, however, Laird is going for a ball inside the box, and the Redhawk runs right into the goalie. The referee gives Laird a red card, and Edwardsville goes up a man with 20 minutes left in the second half.

Both teams fight for possession near midfield, and the Redhawks are given a foul. The free kick would get cleared out of the back by the Redhawks, and the Tigers now have a corner kick. On the kick, Owen Lunsford is open at the back post but he can’t convert.

The Tigers keep working to break the deadlock and earn a free kick in a dangerous position. Waite tracks this one the whole way, and it remains 2-2.

Another free kick for the Tigers and it’s a great ball, but an even better save by Waite in net! After 80 minutes this Super-Sectional heads to overtime.

Vivan works down the right wing for Edwardsville, but Redhawk Jay Larson is called for the foul. It sets up another Tiger free kick, where Waite comes off his line in net to punch the ball away.

Edwardsville soccer can’t score to end regulation or in overtime

Alwart crosses in a long free kick, and it falls right to Leardi but the Tiger can’t guide it home. It’s the best chance from OT, and we’ll head to penalties to decide a winner! It’s the fourth straight playoff contest decided by Pens for Central.

Gavin Brown is up first for the Redhawks, and he tries to go bottom right, but Jayden Bettorf denies it! The senior goalie has just come on for the penalties.

Leardi is the first to the spot for Edwardsville. The captain puts everything into the shot, sneaking it under the crossbar.

DeFalco, the Redhawk captain, is now up and he puts the ball into the bottom left. It ties the pens at one.

Alwart is up for Edwardsville, and the Tiger places one into the side netting for the strike.

Michael White now runs up for Central, and he hammers the pen down the right side.

Mahler the Tiger puts some power and bend on this penalty, and Edwardsville remains perfect from the spot.

Edwardsville boys soccer defeats Naperville Central 4-2 on penalties and moves on to the IHSA State Finals

Ryan Lafferty’s pen for central gets denied by the outstretching arms of Bettorf in net! Two penalty saves from the Tiger goalie set them up for a winner by Henry Vivian.

At the spot, Vivian hammers one low and into the bottom right corner! Edwardsville heads to the State Semis for the first time since 2019 and will play Lane on Friday night. The Redhawks end their season at 16-5-4.