Ella Burke scores an unreal goal

On this Play of the Week, Ella Burke converts on a difficult goal. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville Central begins the girls soccer conference slate with a new face at the helm as boys head coach Troy Adams is taking over for longtime head coach Ed Watson. Now Central takes on Waubonsie Valley who look to build on their 11-6-3 soccer campaign from 2022.

A loose ball finds her, she kicks it from behind the 20-yard line and she scores. An unreal goal from Ella Burke as she put some air under it and knocks it into the back of the net.

However, Norkett is at it again as she puts on the moves while dribbling, before scoring her second goal of the game. That helps Naperville Central girls soccer get by Waubonsie Valley with a 3-1 win to start the DVC season.

