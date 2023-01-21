Eric Chtilianov rises above the rim once again

We’ve seen this before. On this Play of the Week, it’s Eric Chtilianov with more action at the rim. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We have some boys basketball action at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors play host to DVC opponent Naperville Central. When these teams met earlier in the year Waubonsie won by 17 points.

Jackson Langendorf turns and finds him on the pretty backdoor cut and he throws it down with two hands. Eric Chtilianov makes it look effortless and he’s been doing plenty of dunking this season.

With that Waubonsie Valley takes down Naperville Central by a score of 50-33 and the Warriors move to 3-3 in the DVC.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

