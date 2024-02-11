Erin Hackett hits a running three at the buzzer for Naperville Central

Erin Hackett of Naperville Central comes up with the Girls Play of The Week, as the Redhawks host Metea Valley. Hackett’s been one of the best three-point shooters in the Naperville area.

Erin Hackett gives Naperville Central an 11-point lead at half

The Mustangs were ahead to start the contest, but Central looked to take a double-digit lead into the half. Hackett gets the rebound and after dribbling past two defenders, she lets it fly. The sophomore gets the hail mary to drop, and they lead 34-23 at the half.

We have one more look at the shot, as the ball touches just about every part of the rim, flushing home at the buzzer!

