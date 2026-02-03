Erin Hackett joins exclusive company with Naperville Central girls basketball

Naperville Central senior basketball player Erin Hackett joins an exclusive club for the Redhawk program. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Erin Hackett is a top-two scorer in Naperville Central history

Naperville North girls basketball welcomed Naperville Central for another edition of the Crosstown Classic.

While the big news entering the night was the return of Redhawk Trinity Jones after a four-game absence, it was fellow senior Erin Hackett who stole the spotlight by reaching a historic milestone. With her 16-point performance, Hackett moved past Mia Lakstigala into second place on the school’s career scoring list, behind only Hall of Famer Candace Parker. She currently has 1,890 in her career with the red and white, with a chance to hit the 2,000 mark later this season. After taking over the game late, Erin Hackett takes our NSW Play of the Week.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.