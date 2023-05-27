Erin Metz’s complete game shutout lifts Wheaton North softball over Waubonsie Valley

Erin Metz strikes out 11 in a complete game shutout to help Wheaton North softball defeat Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a beautiful day at Pioneer Park, where Waubonsie Valley and Wheaton North softball meet in the regional semifinal. The Warriors are will have Hannah Laub in the pitching circle while the Falcons will go with Erin Metz.

Erin Metz and Hannah Laub both having success on the bump

We’ll start in the bottom of the 1st inning. Macy Pomatto is at the plate with a runner on 3rd and she hits one right back at Hannah Laub. The deflection helps her reach first base while driving in Ava Hartnett from 3rd.

Meanwhile, Erin Metz is off to a strong start. Her high fastball here is too much for Avery Kahl and Metz keeps the Warriors scoreless after two innings.

After surrendering a run in the 1st inning, Laub begins to settle in. Here, she gets Reese Johnson to strike out looking in the 3rd.

Fast-forward to the 4th inning. Hannah Laub is at the plate is she hits a grounder up the middle. She’s able to beat the throw and Waubonsie has the lead-off runner on in the 4th.

After a walk, there are two runners on base for Lyric Taylor. But Erin Metz gets another swinging strikeout, ending the inning and squashing a scoring opportunity for the Warriors.

Annie Sullivan giving her pitcher a cushion

In the other half of the inning, the Falcons have runners on 2nd and 3rd. Annie Sullivan hits a grounder right between shortstop and third-base, scoring Makayla Hammer and Macy Pomatto. Wheaton North is now up 3-0, with no outs in the inning.

Later in the inning, Makayla Grantz is at the plate with a runner on 3rd, and she lines one down the left-field line. Monica Kading scores and the Falcons extend their lead to 5 in the 4th inning.

Moving on to the 6th inning, the Warriors have a runner on base with Sam Wiertelak at the plate, but yet again, Metz gets the strikeout to end the inning.

Last chance for Waubonsie in the 7th, but Erin Metz proves to be too much. She pitches seven shutout innings, striking out 11, and helping her team advance to the regional championship on Saturday.

