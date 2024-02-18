Evan Ziegler shows off his skills by scoring a first-period hattrick for the Warriors Hockey Club

Evan Ziegler of the Warriors Hockey Club is this week’s boys play of the week. The Metea Valley senior is one of the top scorers in the state as he continues to shine in the postseason. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Evan Ziegler dominates the first period action with a hattrick

The Warriors took on District 155 in the round of 16 of the Blackhawk Cup. Ziegler got things underway scoring just ten seconds in. A couple of minutes later the captain shows off his stick-handling abilities scoring a quick second. It doesn’t take him long to score a third giving him the first-period hattrick helping the Warriors to the 8-0 win.

