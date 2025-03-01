Everybody eats for Waubonsie boys basketball as they defeat Neuqua for second straight Regional title

Waubonsie Valley is searching for a second straight Regional title, as they host Neuqua Valley in this year’s final! The Warriors won both regular season contests against the Cats, winning by one at Neuqua, and then by 16 at home. The visitors enter 20-12 overall and beat Naperville North in the semifinals. The winner will play Benet Academy in the Sectional semifinals on Wednesday night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley boys basketball opens the IHSA regional final with its only lead on the night

After scoring just one point in this gym three weeks ago, Neuqua freshman Cole Kelly starts the Regional final with a fade-away mid-range pull-up over a Warrior defender.

Warrior Sophomore Kris Mporokoso drives inside and can’t get it to drop at first, but he keeps on fighting. On the third chance, he scores plus the foul! Mporokoso converts on the line and WV leads 3-2.

Moments later, the Wildcats swing the ball around, but it’s intercepted by Moses Wilson. He goes behind the back and attacks the rack for another Warrior and one. WV is up 6-2.

Waubonsie Valley spreads the ball around and the offense is hitting from all over the court

Tyreek Coleman sets up the Warrior offense and finds Wilson on the wing. Look at that separation from the Warrior senior, as he nails the step-back middy.

Down 13-7, the Wildcats try to break free from the Warriors tough defense. Whitman Charboneau gives it to the Kelly who rises over the defender and hits nylon for three.

Josh Tinney pokes it away for the Warriors and they’re off in transition. Tinney finds Coleman with a nice feed, and the Illinois State commit acrobatically puts it in. Neuqua calls timeout as the Warriors lead 21-12 at the end of the first.

Wildcats hit some big threes but they can’t stop the Warriors’ offense

The Wildcats now trail by 13 late in the second quarter. David Taiwo swings it to Danny Mikuta and puts in one more pass to Podpora for the trey-ball. It’s 30-20 Warriors.

Closing out the first half, Coleman drives and kicks it out to Mporokoso for three and it’s true, he finishes with 15 points. Neuqua tries to inbound right away, but Wilson jumps the pass, and gets fouled as the clock expires! He would nail both free throws and the Warriors lead 40-23 at the half.

Neuqua Sophomore Mason Martin opens the half with this catch-and-shoot-shoot three at the top of the key. Martin opens the third on fire for the Cats, as he knocks down four threes in this quarter, finishing the night as Neuqua’s leading scorer with 12 points. However, the Warriors answer many of his shots in the third, as Neuqua still trails 49-39.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball beats Neuqua and closes the Regional in fashion

Into the fourth, Waubonsie is pulling away and they close out the contest with multiple dunks. First, Wilson misses the layup, but Pogo sticks up for the putback dunk!

Cade Valek gets on the board for WV by scoring six straight Warrior points in the fourth, all from the Dunkers’ spot! Wilson assists twice before Coleman sends in a pass for another slam.

Just like we saw the Warriors end the Regional semifinal, the best play from the night is our final one. It’s Valek’s turn to assist and he finds Wilson for the one-handed alley-oop! The Warriors defeat Neuqua for a third time this season, soaring to a 70-52 win and a second straight Regional title! The Warriors will now face Benet Academy in the Sectional Semifinal on Wednesday night.