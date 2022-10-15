Football Benet Academy vs. Joliet Catholic 10.14.22

Benet Academy football goes up against Joliet Catholic on a rainy evening where the Hilltoppers pick up a dominant victory over the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a rainy evening at Joliet Memorial Stadium where the Benet Redwings are hoping to extend their 2-game winning streak against Joliet Catholic. With a victory, the Redwings will become playoff eligible. Last year, the Hilltoppers took down the Redwings 42-20.

First Quarter

Early on in the 1st, the Hilltoppers are facing a 4th down. TJ Schlageter rolls to his left and tries to connect with Hunter Powell, but he’s unable to haul it in. The Redwings take over on downs.

Later in the quarter, Joliet Catholic has taken the ball back and they hand it off to Powell who falls into the endzone for the first touchdown of the game. 7-0 with 1:41 left in the 1st.

On the ensuing Benet Academy football possession, Jake Hoeppel scrambles to escape the pressure and fires a pass towards the sideline, but it’s picked off Bryant Weston of the Hilltoppers. JCA takes over inside the 10-yard line with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

Moments later, HJ Grigsby takes the handoff and is stuffed before the goal line, but he recieves a push from his big offensive linemen and crosses the plain. 14-0 with 15 seconds left.

Second Quarter

Now with 3 minutes left in the half, Powell gets the ball again and he easily strolls into the endzone for his second score of the game. This one gives the Hilltoppers a 21-0 lead.

With a little over a minute, Grigsby takes the handoff, sheds a tackle, then bursts away from the defenders for a 48-yard TD run. JCA takes a 27-0 lead into half, and would tack on two more scores en route to a 41-0 victory over Benet.

