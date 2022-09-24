Football DeKalb vs. Naperville North 09.23.22

Naperville North football hosts DeKalb in a DVC clash where the Huskies defeat the Barbs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s Football Friday in the DVC as the Naperville North Huskies host the DeKalb Barbs. The Huskies look for their first conference win after losing to Neuqua Valley last week. The Barbs are coming off back-to-back shutout victories. Both teams are looking to improve their record to 4-1 on the season.

First Quarter

The Barbs waste no time getting on the scoreboard. On the opening play of the game, Talen Tate takes the handoff, gets into the second level and goes all the way to the house. They couldn’t get off to a better start, taking the lead 7-0.

After Luke Williams scored on a screen pass, the Barbs go three and out and the Huskies score again through the air. Aidan Gray connects with Luke Pettaway for the diving catch and the touchdown. North comes back to take the lead 14-7.

Second Quarter

DeKalb got the ball back before halftime and moved the chains effectively. Quarterback Adrian McVicar drops a dime to Xavier Dandridge setting the Barbs up at the 5-yard line.

On the next play, running back Jamari Brown punches it in for the touchdown. The teams go into halftime with the score all even at 14.

Third Quarter

The Huskies start the third quarter with a bang! Gray gets flushed out the pocket and finds Luke Williams. He streaks down the sideline, dodges a defender, and runs into the endzone to get his second score on the night. They take the lead again 21-14.

North on its next drive would extend the lead. Gray finds running back Cole Arl down the middle slicing through the barbed wire. Huskies now take control up 28-14.

Fourth Quarter

However, the Barbs wouldn’t go down without a fight. Ethan McCarter almost takes this kickoff return to the house until he’s tackled inside the 35. That sets up DeKalb in good field position.

Jamari Brown with his second touchdown on the night after scoring with three minutes left to make it 28-21.

Huskies kicker David Olano makes the field goal from 35 yards to make it a two-score game. After a late North Touchdown from Danny Eloe, they seal the victory and defeat the Barbs 38-21.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!